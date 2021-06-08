An Androscoggin County sheriff’s deputy jumped into the Androscoggin River in Greene and saved a 13-year-old girl from drowning on Monday night.

The deputy, who was on patrol nearby, rushed to the scene near Cherry Pond off River Road, according to ABC affiliate WMTW.

He performed CPR on the girl until paramedics arrived and took her to a Lewiston hospital before transferring her to Portland’s Maine Medical Center. Information about her condition wasn’t immediately available Tuesday, WMTW reported.