The body of a 34-year-old man who went missing in the waters off of Waldoboro Monday was recovered Tuesday morning.

Officials are not yet releasing the man’s name, according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Matthew Strickland. State and federal agencies searched overnight for the man.

The Coast Guard received a report of a missing man around 9:15 p.m. Monday. Family or friends reported that they dropped the man off at a boat launch near Butter Point, Strickland said. When they returned later, they saw his 15-foot-long skiff in the water, but he was not in the boat.





The people who dropped him off were able to see that the boat was running and in gear. Strickland did not know how far the boat was from the shore.

Coast Guard and Maine Marine Patrol crews conducted aerial and on the water searches in the area of the boat launch during the overnight hours.

The Coast Guard was notified around 7:30 a.m. that the man’s body was found by Maine Marine Patrol officers.

A Maine Marine Patrol spokesperson did not have any additional details to share Tuesday morning but said a press release would be sent out later in the day.