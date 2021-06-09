Game wardens are searching for an Oregon man who they suspect drowned in Swan Lake.

Christopher N. Friedrich, 41, of Springfield Oregon, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon by his girlfriend, Mark Latti, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson, said.

Game wardens were able to locate a camp owner who saw a kayak floating upside down in the lake with some personal belongings on Sunday and traced the kayak back to Friedrich. His vehicle was located at the Swanville Boat Launch, he said.

The Warden Service Dive Team is using sidescan sonar in an area about 1/2 of a mile north of the boat launch in the search.