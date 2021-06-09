A 13-year-old Lewiston girl died hours after a deputy saved her from drowning in the Androscoggin River, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Isha Ali died Tuesday evening after an Androscoggin sheriff’s deputy dove in the river and performed CPR on her after receiving 911 reports about a possible drowning in Cherry Pond near River Road in Greene.

Ali was first taken to a Lewiston hospital before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.





“Our condolences go out to her family and friends,” the sheriff’s office said.

The death remains under investigation by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office and the chief medical examiner’s office.