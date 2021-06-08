The bodies of two men thought to have drowned in Belgrade’s Messalonskee Lake have been recovered.

Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, confirmed Tuesday morning that the bodies of 21-year-old Brandon Breton of Vassalboro and 19-year-old Joseph Mayo of Rome had been found at 8:15 and 8:30 a.m.

Divers with the Maine Warden Service found Breton and Mayo’s bodies in 35 feet of water in an area northwest of Greeley Island. The two were found 200 feet apart from one another.

Breton and Mayo had been swimming with two friends on Monday afternoon when they were separated from their pontoon boat and assumed to have drowned.