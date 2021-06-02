Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s with sunny skies throughout the state and a chance for isolated showers in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 39 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday and no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It marks the lowest single-day increase in new cases seen since Oct. 24, when 38 were reported. The statewide death remains at 825. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine has one of the highest rates of coronavirus vaccination in the country, but some of the rural counties in the state lag behind the more populated areas. Ten of Maine’s 16 counties have vaccination rates below 50 percent.





At least two patients and four staff at AR Gould Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital just relaxed visitation restrictions on Saturday, but have snapped back in many areas.

A motorist pulling a camper and carrying kayaks and bikes travels on the Maine Turnpike on Friday in Kennebunk.

Just over 330,000 vehicles crossed the Piscataqua River Bridge between Friday and Monday. That was a 68 percent increase compared with 2020, but still 14 percent lower than 2019.

Penobscot County Commissioner Andre Cushing III (left) tours Penobscot County Jail on Tuesday with Lt. Keith Hotaling (center), support services division, and Brian MacDonald, facilities director, for first time since the pandemic to see the cramped conditions at the facility.

The Penobscot County Jail is routinely housing between five and a dozen inmates more than it is licensed to hold due to an uptick in arrests.

In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pennsylvania.

Maine has seen a record number of overdose deaths over the past year, likely from a prevalence of fentanyl and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this Sept. 26, 2019, file photo, Sen. Mark Lawrence, D-Eliot, sits in his seat in the Senate chamber at the State House in Augusta.

The move sets up what is likely to be a heavily lobbied floor fight that could also pit supporters against Gov. Janet Mills.

In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, dairy cows rest outside the home of Fred and Laura Stone at Stoneridge Farm in Arundel. The farm has been forced to shut down after sludge spread on the land was linked to high levels of PFAS in the milk.

Fred Stone used wastewater sludge as fertilizer, a practice he was assured for years was safe. Now he can’t sell his milk because of “forever chemicals.”

Rep. Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, is sworn in as Maine House speaker by House Clerk Robert Hunt at the Augusta Civic Center in this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo.

The conservative lawmakers were removed from committee assignments last week after they flouted rules enacted by legislative leaders by entering the State House without masks.

Justice Valerie Stanfill, nominee for chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Valerie Stanfill won praise Tuesday for her thoughtful decision making, commitment to justice and practical understanding of the courts at a time of backlogs caused by the pandemic.

