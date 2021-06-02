Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s with sunny skies throughout the state and a chance for isolated showers in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 39 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday and no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It marks the lowest single-day increase in new cases seen since Oct. 24, when 38 were reported. The statewide death remains at 825. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine has one of the highest rates of coronavirus vaccination in the country, but some of the rural counties in the state lag behind the more populated areas. Ten of Maine’s 16 counties have vaccination rates below 50 percent.
At least two patients and four staff at AR Gould Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital just relaxed visitation restrictions on Saturday, but have snapped back in many areas.
Rural areas outpace Maine tourism centers in Memorial Day travel
Just over 330,000 vehicles crossed the Piscataqua River Bridge between Friday and Monday. That was a 68 percent increase compared with 2020, but still 14 percent lower than 2019.
With new building on hold, crowded Bangor jail gets creative in reworking its space
The Penobscot County Jail is routinely housing between five and a dozen inmates more than it is licensed to hold due to an uptick in arrests.
New team in Penobscot County aims to connect people with help after they overdose
Maine has seen a record number of overdose deaths over the past year, likely from a prevalence of fentanyl and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Consumer-owned utility bill takes major step forward in Maine Legislature
The move sets up what is likely to be a heavily lobbied floor fight that could also pit supporters against Gov. Janet Mills.
Maine farmers get little help cleaning up ‘forever chemical’ contamination
Fred Stone used wastewater sludge as fertilizer, a practice he was assured for years was safe. Now he can’t sell his milk because of “forever chemicals.”
Maine House speaker will reappoint lawmakers if they mask up
The conservative lawmakers were removed from committee assignments last week after they flouted rules enacted by legislative leaders by entering the State House without masks.
Committee unanimously endorses Valerie Stanfill for chief justice
Valerie Stanfill won praise Tuesday for her thoughtful decision making, commitment to justice and practical understanding of the courts at a time of backlogs caused by the pandemic.
In other Maine news …
2 killed in Piscataquis County car crashes
Co-owner of Orono brewery launches bid for state senate seat
Fourth of July festivities returning to Bangor
Maine’s coastal parks will have shark warning flags after last year’s fatal attack
Man accused of slashing tires on more than 30 cars in Portland’s Old Port
Woman’s death in New Vineyard under investigation
Former Bangor High, UMaine pitcher to start Liberty’s NCAA tourney opener