Abe Furth, co-owner of Orono Brewing Company, is running for Maine State Senate District 5, he announced on Tuesday.

Furth, a Democrat from Orono, was joined by Senate President Troy Jackson, Assistant Majority Leader Mattie Daughtry and Sen. Jim Dill — who currently represents the district — when he announced his candidacy at the brewery.

“Abe has been a real leader in the Orono region for decades,” Jackson said. “As the owner of several successful small businesses, Abe has worked hard to bring good-paying jobs to this region of Maine. He will bring pragmatic and sensible leadership with him to Augusta.”

Furth was born in Machias and spent his early childhood living in a rustic log cabin without plumbing or electricity, his campaign announcement read. He met his wife Heather while they were students at the University of Maine and together own Woodman’s Bar and Grill and Furth Properties.

Senate District 5 includes Argyle Township, Chester, East Millinocket, Edinburg, Enfield, Greenbush, Howland, Mattawamkeag, Maxfield, Medway, Milford, Millinocket, Old Town, Orono, Passadumkeag, Penobscot Nation Indian Island, Seboeis Plantation, Veazie, Woodville and part of North Penobscot Unorganized Territory.