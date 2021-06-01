Two people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend in Piscataquis County.

Jason Mitsin, 47, of Orneville was driving on McCorrison Road in Orneville about 9:50 a.m. Saturday when he left the road and crashed into a patch of trees, according to the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitsin died at the scene.





Later that same day, about 3:15 p.m., Richard Cleaves, 57, of Livermore was riding his motorcycle south on Route 150 in Parkman when he attempted to pass another vehicle at a curve and collided with a northbound vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

He died at the scene.

People in the other vehicle were taken to Northern Light Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft with minor injuries.

No additional information was released.

Those crashes come as Maine closed out a deadly month for car crashes, with more than a dozen since May 1 that killed more than 20 people. That’s more than both 2020 and 2019, when about a dozen died in car crashes in May.

Since the start of the year, car crashes have killed about 50 people here.