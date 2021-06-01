A man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly slashed tires on more than 30 vehicles in Portland’s Old Port.

James Rozakis, 43, was charged with criminal mischief, trespassing and violating bail conditions, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

Rozakis was spotted about 1:30 a.m. near Fore Street, where the vehicles were targeted, but he fled when approached by police, NBC affiliate WCSH reported. He was caught near Nickelodeon Cinemas, according to WGME.

Many of the targeted vehicles were near the Regency Hotel.

Rozakis is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.