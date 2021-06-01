Fourth of July celebrations are returning to Bangor after last year’s festivities were canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The news comes after Maine lifted mask and social distancing requirements for vaccinated Mainers last month and marked its lowest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases since October.

Three of the day’s major events will be held. The 40th annual Walter Hunt Memorial 3-K Race will kick off in Brewer at 9:45 a.m., however, it will only be limited to the first 200 runners, race officials said. Registration will be conducted online-only — with no race-day registration — at sub5.com.





The parade will start in Brewer and end on Exchange Street in Bangor, but will be held an hour earlier this year, Mike Fern, president of the Greater Bangor 4th of July Corporation, said. The parade was moved up largely because heat had been an issue in previous years, he said. In 2019, the temperature reached up to the mid-80s by late morning.

The fireworks display will also continue and will be set off from the river like in 2019, Fern said. However, this year the river corridor will be closed 4-5 hours before the display to boaters, he said.

However, due to late planning of the festivities, two of the day’s usual events will not be held: the annual Bangor Breakfast Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast in Brewer and the Bangor Waterfront Charity concert.