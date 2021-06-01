PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle is grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak after two recently admitted patients and four staff members in the hospital’s medical and surgical unit tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital just relaxed visitation restrictions on Saturday. Effective immediately, visitors are restricted in all areas of the hospital with the exception of the Women’s and Children Unit.

“Staff are working closely with the Maine CDC to determine if spread may have occurred in the hospital versus the community,” AR Gould President Greg LaFrancois said Tuesday. “AR Gould continues to take precautions to protect patients, staff and community members as has been done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

All staff and patients in the unit are being tested to identify any additional cases.

“This should serve as a stark reminder to all that the pandemic has not ended, that the virus is still out there, and those who have not been vaccinated should consider doing so at once,” LaFrancois added.

People can register for a vaccine at covid/northernlighthealth.org.