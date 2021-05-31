Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 87 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday and no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death remains at 825. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The government of New Brunswick said Friday that its “Path to Green” program would see enough of its residents vaccinated to allow the international border with Maine to open on July 1.
Memorial Day was created because Civil War veterans fought for it
As a national organization with considerable political clout, the Grand Army of the Republic was largely responsible for making Memorial Day a federal holiday and for the creation of the vast majority of Maine’s Civil War memorials.
Memorial Day barbecues are driving up Maine meat and grill sales
Elevated sales of both cookout foods and grills are expected to continue this Memorial Day, with both rising quickly last year because more people were cooking at home during the pandemic.
PLUS: Maine is experiencing lower than normal temperatures for this time of year and the weather is going to affect most holiday observances statewide.
Maine breweries are joining the hard seltzer craze
Love it or not, hard seltzer is here to stay — and Maine breweries and alcohol makers are looking to cash in on the craze for a less sweet, lower-calorie alternative to beer.
Merchant mariners have been stuck aboard their ships because of the pandemic. 2 Mainers are getting them vaccinated.
So far, the duo has vaccinated 65 foreign sailors from four different ships, with more scheduled to receive their shots over the weekend.
2nd Aroostook County rocket launch is unlikely while company seeks coastal sites
The company is working on a new model of the engine for its new rocket — the Starless Rogue. This engine will be up to 10 times more powerful than that used in the Stardust 1.0 that was launched in Limestone in January.
Susan Collins breaks with Republicans who block Capitol riot commission
The Senate vote was 54-35, short of the 60 votes needed to consider a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties.
A century ago, Maine lawmakers fought about renovating the governor’s mansion
For a century after Maine achieved statehood, many governors lived outside of Augusta. That changed 100 years ago with the purchase of the Blaine House as the official executive mansion.
A coyote walks calmly past this Down East trail camera
The coyote pictured is taking a leisurely stroll along a path in the woods near the Dennysville River.
In other Maine news …
Acadia National Park will charge $6 for vehicle reservations to summit Cadillac Mountain
Catcher from Stonington having productive senior softball season at Bucksport
2 injured in Oxford County ATV crash
Anthony Fauci receives honorary degree at Bowdoin commencement
2 injured after car crashes into Sprague’s Nursery in Bangor
Falmouth woman reported missing in NYC found safe
Stony Brook erupts to oust UMaine from America East baseball tournament