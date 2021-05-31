Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 87 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday and no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death remains at 825. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The government of New Brunswick said Friday that its “Path to Green” program would see enough of its residents vaccinated to allow the international border with Maine to open on July 1.





Grand Army of the Republic Lot dedicated to the burial of those who fought in the Civil War. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

As a national organization with considerable political clout, the Grand Army of the Republic was largely responsible for making Memorial Day a federal holiday and for the creation of the vast majority of Maine’s Civil War memorials.

Bridget Goodman, co-owner and butcher at Emery’s Meat & Produce in Brewer, trims a skirt steak, one of Emery’s featured items for Memorial Day weekend. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Elevated sales of both cookout foods and grills are expected to continue this Memorial Day, with both rising quickly last year because more people were cooking at home during the pandemic.

PLUS: Maine is experiencing lower than normal temperatures for this time of year and the weather is going to affect most holiday observances statewide.

Abe Furth and Asa Marsh-Sachs, co-owners of Orono Brewing Company, just launched their Wild Maine Hard Seltzer line. Three flavors: mango pineapple, blueberry and lemonade. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Love it or not, hard seltzer is here to stay — and Maine breweries and alcohol makers are looking to cash in on the craze for a less sweet, lower-calorie alternative to beer.

Annie Dundas, a physician assistant and former mariner, walks up the gangway of the cargo ship Claude A. DesGagnes last week in Searsport. The ship brought a load of wind turbine blades to Maine, and while it was in port, Dundas vaccinated eight crew members from the Philippines and one from Russia against COVID-19. Credit: Courtesy of Skip Strong

So far, the duo has vaccinated 65 foreign sailors from four different ships, with more scheduled to receive their shots over the weekend.

bluShift Aerospace CEO Sascha Deri speaks with investors via Zoom during a Q&A on Wednesday discussing its fundraising milestones and future goals of launching commercial rockets into suborbital, and eventually orbital, space. Credit: Chris Bouchard / Aroostook Republican & News

The company is working on a new model of the engine for its new rocket — the Starless Rogue. This engine will be up to 10 times more powerful than that used in the Stardust 1.0 that was launched in Limestone in January.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, arrive Thursday as senators go to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess at the Capitol in Washington. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

The Senate vote was 54-35, short of the 60 votes needed to consider a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties.

The Blaine House in Augusta is pictured on May 6, 2020. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

For a century after Maine achieved statehood, many governors lived outside of Augusta. That changed 100 years ago with the purchase of the Blaine House as the official executive mansion.

A coyote walks calmly along a woods trail near the Dennysville River in Down East Maine. Credit: Courtesy of Jaime Harmon

The coyote pictured is taking a leisurely stroll along a path in the woods near the Dennysville River.

In other Maine news …

Acadia National Park will charge $6 for vehicle reservations to summit Cadillac Mountain

Catcher from Stonington having productive senior softball season at Bucksport

2 injured in Oxford County ATV crash

Anthony Fauci receives honorary degree at Bowdoin commencement

2 injured after car crashes into Sprague’s Nursery in Bangor

Falmouth woman reported missing in NYC found safe

Stony Brook erupts to oust UMaine from America East baseball tournament