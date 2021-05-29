Two people were injured after a car crashed into Sprague’s Nursery on Union Street Friday afternoon, WABI reported.

A car drove through a black metal fence bordering the outdoor section of the store, sending two people — one who was run over by the car — to the hospital, the station reported.

The driver of the vehicle accidentally stepped on the gas while still being in drive instead of going into reverse, Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department, told WABI.

The condition of the injured people and the identities of those involved in the crash are unknown. The crash remains under investigation, WABI reported.