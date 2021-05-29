Christine Hammontree, 29, of Falmouth. Credit: Courtesy of the Falmouth Police Department

FALMOUTH — A woman who was last seen getting into a cab with an unknown group of people at New York City’s Times Square has been found safe, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Christine Hammontree, 29, was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday when she failed to return home and could not be reached, police said.

Hammontree had been last seen on surveillance camera at a McDonald’s restaurant at Times Square early Monday morning before she got into a vehicle with a group of unidentified people, Falmouth police said this week.