A Falmouth woman last seen getting into a cab with an unknown group of people at New York City’s Times Square is missing.

Christine Hammontree, 29, was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday when she failed to return home and could not be reached, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Hammontree was last seen on surveillance camera at a McDonald’s restaurant at Times Square early Monday morning before she got into a vehicle with a group of unidentified people, Falmouth police said this week. CBS affiliate WABC in New York reported that Hammontree got into a yellow cab with a man and two women about 2 a.m.

She was visiting the city with her boyfriend, police told the Portland Press Herald. They did not say whether her boyfriend lost contact with her.

Hammontree is 5-foot-9, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing cut-off light blue jeans, an oversize blue T-shirt and black Ray Ban sunglasses atop her head, and she was carrying an orange backpack.