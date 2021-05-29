Although many consider Memorial Day weekend to be the start of the summer season, the weather in Maine has other plans.

Maine is experiencing lower than normal temperatures for this time of year and the weather is going to affect most holiday observances statewide, according to the National Weather Service.

A late spring frost is possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning with temperatures expected to drop to 30-35 degrees Fahrenheit. The low for Bangor is expected to hit 42 degrees while temperatures in The County are predicted to drop to the low to mid-30s. Meanwhile, temperatures in Portland will hit 47 degrees, according to the weather service.





Here is the 7 day forecast for #HeyBangor and Presque Isle! Warmer temperatures will be returning to the state. A couple cool days & much needed rain before we get there. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/p3MdbvIALf — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) May 29, 2021

On Sunday, the weather will slightly improve in the northern part of the state, with sunny skies and temperatures hitting a high of 64 degrees in Presque Isle. However, there is a 70 percent chance of rain in the Bangor area (high of 60 degrees) and 60 percent chance of rain in the Portland area (high of 54 degrees).

Monday’s weather will bring more of the same, with rainy conditions expected statewide, the weather service said. There is a more than 90 percent chance of rain in both Bangor and Presque Isle with the high temperatures expected to hit the high 50s to low 60s. Bangor is expected to see .96 inches of rain, with more than .6 inches expected in Aroostook County and more than an inch in Bar Harbor.

Northern Areas we are not done with the frost yet… Another cool night tonight with lows Sun AM 30-35°F. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/eQqPPnEpWb — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) May 29, 2021

Meanwhile, there is a 70 percent chance of rain in Portland on Monday with a possible chance of fog and thunderstorms expected.