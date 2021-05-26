Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to low 80s from north to south, with sunny skies to the south and a chance for showers or thunderstorms throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 61 coronavirus cases reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. the lowest single-day increase in new cases Maine has seen since Oct. 27, when 52 were reported. It’s also the second straight day when cases slipped below the triple digits.

The statewide death now stands at 824. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S.

Quick drop in Maine COVID-19 cases bodes well for tourism season’s start

Visitors walk at a waterfront park on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Bar Harbor. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

It’s a positive sign for Maine’s economic recovery as the state’s tourism industry looks for a comeback after a difficult pandemic year.

With a heart-stopping view of Chicago beneath him, Daniel Goodwin completes his 100-story journey to the top of the John Hancock Center on Nov. 11, 1981. Credit: Carl Hugare / Chicago Tribune via Tribune Content Agency

Dan Goodwin scaled the facade of the 1,454-foot-tall Sears Tower using giant suction cups fastened to his hands and feet and no safety net.

This stonemason just repaired a memorial that will be dedicated to POW/MIA soldiers in Belfast. His dad was one of them

Dan Ladd of Belfast holds up medals and other memorabilia that belonged to his father, John Henry Ladd, who spent two years in a German prisoner of war camp during World War II. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Dan Ladd’s father, a radio gunner in World War II, spent a year and a half in a Nazi POW camp after his B-17 was shot down.

Nathan Reardon, the first Mainer to be accused of fraudulently obtaining a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, has plans to open another business, Taco Shack, on Center Street in Bangor. Credit: David Marino Jr. / BDN

Nathan Reardon, 43, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of bank fraud, three counts of attempted wire fraud, two counts of making false statements to a bank and one count of perjury. Reardon was indicted earlier this month by a federal grand jury.

A group of boaters on Moose River in Jackman rescued a baby moose struggling to keep its head above water on May 20, 2021. Credit: Courtesy of Corey Hobbs

A recent paddling trip turned into a rescue mission for a group of Mainers in Jackman.

Kari Morissette of the Church of the Safe Injection stands in Portland’s Deering Oaks Park on Tuesday where she watched a woman seeking help for substance use disorder arrested for criminal trespassing last summer. Morissette would like to see Maine’s cash bail system for such misdemeanor crimes eliminated. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, called the practice of cash bail for small crimes “one of the most broken parts of our legal system.”

Fisherman Rob Bichrest cuts a purse seine net in half on Portland’s waterfront on Monday morning. The $20,000 net is made for catching pogies but this year’s new federal regulations only allow for smaller gear. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Under current Atlantic menhaden fishing regulations, the 870-foot-long purse seine net was too large. It had to be reduced from 120 feet high, to just 48 feet.

Matthew Pushard of Brewer has been a valuable contributor this season coming out of the bullpen for the University of Maine. The senior, pictured in a May 22 game in Orono against Albany has overcome injuries to become a consistent and steadying presence. Credit: Tyler Neville / UMaine athletics

Despite dealing with a slight flexor strain suffered on April 10, Matt Pushard has bounced back this season to emerge as UMaine’s reliable closer with 37 strikeouts and seven walks with two saves and a 3.73 ERA in 31 1/3 innings.

Senior left-hander Cam Graham of Husson University delivers a pitch in the first game of the North Atlantic Conference championship series against SUNY Cobleskill at the Winkin Complex in Bangor on May 20, 2021. The Houlton High School graduate from Littleton is the Eagles’ ace. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Whether lifting weights in a buddy’s basement or in bullpen sessions with a cousin at a local baseball field, Cam Graham has been building toward a big senior season once the pandemic was contained enough for a return to play.

In other Maine news …

