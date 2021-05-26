Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to low 80s from north to south, with sunny skies to the south and a chance for showers or thunderstorms throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 61 coronavirus cases reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. the lowest single-day increase in new cases Maine has seen since Oct. 27, when 52 were reported. It’s also the second straight day when cases slipped below the triple digits.
The statewide death now stands at 824. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S.
Quick drop in Maine COVID-19 cases bodes well for tourism season’s start
It’s a positive sign for Maine’s economic recovery as the state’s tourism industry looks for a comeback after a difficult pandemic year.
40 years ago, a Mainer dressed as Spider-Man climbed the tallest building in the world
Dan Goodwin scaled the facade of the 1,454-foot-tall Sears Tower using giant suction cups fastened to his hands and feet and no safety net.
This stonemason just repaired a memorial that will be dedicated to POW/MIA soldiers in Belfast. His dad was one of them
Dan Ladd’s father, a radio gunner in World War II, spent a year and a half in a Nazi POW camp after his B-17 was shot down.
Man accused of fraudulently obtaining PPP loan pleads not guilty, lists loan money as debt in bankruptcy filing
Nathan Reardon, 43, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of bank fraud, three counts of attempted wire fraud, two counts of making false statements to a bank and one count of perjury. Reardon was indicted earlier this month by a federal grand jury.
Watch paddlers rescue a drowning baby moose in Jackman
A recent paddling trip turned into a rescue mission for a group of Mainers in Jackman.
Eliminating cash bail for small crimes would fix Maine’s ‘2-tiered level of justice,’ advocates say
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, called the practice of cash bail for small crimes “one of the most broken parts of our legal system.”
These Maine fishermen cut a $20,000 pogie net in half because of new regulations
Under current Atlantic menhaden fishing regulations, the 870-foot-long purse seine net was too large. It had to be reduced from 120 feet high, to just 48 feet.
Brewer pitcher overcomes injury woes to become mainstay of UMaine bullpen
Despite dealing with a slight flexor strain suffered on April 10, Matt Pushard has bounced back this season to emerge as UMaine’s reliable closer with 37 strikeouts and seven walks with two saves and a 3.73 ERA in 31 1/3 innings.
Relentless pursuit of improvement makes Littleton pitcher Husson’s ace
Whether lifting weights in a buddy’s basement or in bullpen sessions with a cousin at a local baseball field, Cam Graham has been building toward a big senior season once the pandemic was contained enough for a return to play.
In other Maine news …
Skeletal remains found in Caribou woods have been identified
Maine university system approves law school’s temporary relocation to the Old Port
REI will open its 1st Maine location this fall
Firefighters rescue Wales man trapped inside burning home
Northern Light Health bumps starting pay to $15 an hour at all locations
164-year-old midcoast Maine church will close next month with pandemic eroding congregation
Knox couple arrested after child found exposed to drugs
Maine bicentennial parade slated for late August following pandemic delay