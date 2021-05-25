The State of Maine Bicentennial Parade will be held in late August after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the state lifted its mask manade for fully vaccinated people on Monday.

The parade — sponsored by Poland Spring — will march through downtown Auburn and Lewiston at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and will instead commemorate 201 years of Maine statehood, officials said.





Due to the lift of the mask mandate, face coverings and social distancing will not be mandatory, but WCSH-6 will livestream the event for those unable or unwilling to attend in person.

“The planning and preparations have been in place for more than a year, and we are very excited that the pandemic response has progressed to [a] point that will now allow us to share the excitement of this event with people throughout Maine,” Bicentennial Commission Chairman Sen. William Diamond said in a statement.

The Maine Bicentennial Commission will release more details at a later time. Further information can be found at Maine200parade.com.