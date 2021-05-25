The skeletal remains found in the Caribou woods this week have been identified as a man missing since June 2019.

Kurtis Madore, 31, was identified using his dental records, but the Maine medical examiner’s office wasn’t able to determine his cause of death because of the condition of his remains, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Moss said Tuesday that there’s no indication of foul play and that Madore was missing since June 2, 2019.





Madore’s remains were found Sunday in the woods off Route 161.

No additional information was released.