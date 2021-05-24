This story will be updated.

A Caribou area man found human remains in the woods on Sunday.

The man, who was not identified, found the remains in the woods near Route 161 in Caribou, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The remains will be taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification and to learn how the person died.

Members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes unit, evidence response team, police cadaver dogs, Maine Warden Service, a medical examiner and Caribou police are working in the area to recover the remains.