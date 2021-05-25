This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported another 61 coronavirus cases across the state.

That’s the lowest single-day increase in new cases Maine has seen since Oct. 27, when 52 were reported. It’s also the second straight day when cases slipped below the triple digits.





The statewide death toll stands at 824.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 67,132, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 67,071 on Monday.

Of those, 49,196 have been confirmed positive, while 17,936 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,984 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,193), Aroostook (1,828), Cumberland (17,022), Franklin (1,329), Hancock (1,331), Kennebec (6,402), Knox (1,119), Lincoln (1,041), Oxford (3,534), Penobscot (6,043), Piscataquis (548), Sagadahoc (1,450), Somerset (2,166), Waldo (1,006), Washington (869) and York (13,251) counties.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,144,099 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 590,574 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.