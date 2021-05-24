Maine is the first New England state to see more than half of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

That comes as the state reported the lowest single-day increase in new infections over the past three months on Monday, and mask requirements were lifted for fully vaccinated Mainers.

As of Monday morning, 50.13 percent of Mainers have received their final vaccine dose, followed closely by Massachusetts at 49.9 percent. Across New England, 49.2 percent of people in Rhode Island, 49 percent in Vermont, 47.5 percent in Connecticut and 46.1 percent in New Hampshire have received their final vaccine dose, according to state data.





The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 39.2 percent of the national population has been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Cumberland County is leading the state in the vaccination drive, with 60.18 percent of its population having received a final dose. Oxford County comes in last, with only 41.72 percent of its population having received a final dose.

Forty-four percent of people who have received a final vaccine dose will be considered fully vaccinated as of May 24, according to the Maine CDC. These people would have received their final dose on or before May 10. Those who received a final dose between May 10 and May 24 will not be considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after receiving the vaccine.

A person is considered fully vaccinated at least two weeks after receiving the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.