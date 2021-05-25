A recent paddling trip turned into a rescue mission for a group of Mainers in Jackman.

The men were canoeing the Moose River Bow Trip on May 20 when they came across the struggling baby moose about 3 or 4 miles before the Holeb Falls portage. The moose was bobbing up and down, struggling to keep its head above the water.

The group guided the moose to shore. Two of the men, Earl Severance of Litchfield and Shane Kinkle of Lisbon Falls, can be seen in the video pushing the moose up a steep bank out of the river.





“It was an amazing experience,” Corey Hobbs of Litchfield, who filmed the rescue, said. “The trip itself always has something crazy like that happen.”

The group did not see the moose’s mother during the rescue, but Hobbs is hopeful that she was nearby.

“We did not [see the mother], but the way he took off and perked his ears made us think he could hear her but we couldn’t,” Hobbs said.

