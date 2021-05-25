The parents of a child who was allegedly exposed to drugs and found wandering alone at the Rockland Ferry Terminal last month have been charged with drug and child endangerment crimes.

The 3-year-old’s parents, Paul Mahonen Jr., 43, and Nicole Caven-Gardner, 32, both of Knox, were arrested following the event. Caven-Gardner was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and Mahonen was charged with aggravated drug trafficking, according to the Rockland Police Department.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday when they were arrested or why there was a delay in the press release, but both have since been released on bail, according to the Knox County Jail.





On April 27, ferry workers called the police after they found the child wandering the parking lot of the Rockland Ferry Terminal alone around 9 a.m. Police posted a picture of the child on the department Facebook page in an attempt to identify parents or guardians.

When the child was taken to receive medical care, it was determined that the child had been exposed to illegal drugs, according to police.

Police were able to locate the child’s parents at a local hotel with a “large amount” of illegal drugs, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police expect additional charges to be filed against Mahonen and Caven-Gardner.

Rockland Police Chief Chris Young did not immediately return a message on Tuesday afternoon.