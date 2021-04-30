Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in mid-40s to mid-50s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another four Mainers died and 254 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 782. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The Lewiston-Auburn area ranks third in the country for the highest daily average of new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. Lewiston-Auburn has an average of 71 new cases per 100,000 residents per day, according to The New York Times.
Twenty-seven prisoners and three staff members have tested positive for the virus at Two Bridges Regional Jail as of Wednesday, according to a Maine CDC spokesperson. The jail serves Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties.
Bangor is one of few large Maine communities that limit councilors’ political speech
The limitations aren’t common nationwide, but they are one way local governments can try to counteract the growing infiltration of national politics into local debates.
New Bangor schools chief wants to be visible in community and meet with every employee
James Tager, 61, will be only the second permanent superintendent of Bangor schools in the last 13 years.
He was unloading a pistol when it discharged, changing 2 young lives forever
More than a year ago, a teenager’s life was changed when a young man unloading a pistol early one morning at a Waldo home accidentally shot her in the jaw.
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson hammers CMP corridor in new streaming show
Tucker Carlson likened CMP’s project to a “corrupt green energy scam” that could “destroy the last large standing forest east of the Mississippi.”
Former Maine State Police trooper admits to hitting his ex-wife
Former state trooper Justin “Jay” Cooley pleaded guilty to domestic violence assault on Wednesday for hitting his ex-wife, resolving a criminal case that drew scrutiny over how the Maine State Police initially responded to her complaints of abuse.
Machias veterinarian facing criminal charges after her license is revoked
Cynthia Cole Teer, who owns and operates Machias Animal Hospital, is charged with unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine.
Eastport hires Army veteran as 6th city manager since 2010
Kate Devonshire will work for an initial 12-month probationary period and will get job performance reviews from the council after three months and again after six months. Her annual salary is $56,000.
A small Maine police department wants $81K to grow its force
Two years ago, Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe was the only full-time officer that the town had.
Maine payment giant sees ripple effects from pandemic-related changes
Revenues at Maine’s second-largest public company are climbing back toward pre-pandemic levels.
After 28 years of sharing stories with BDN readers, it’s time for a career change
“It’s been a wonderful ride, and a single column can’t hope to illustrate how much fun I’ve had along the way,” John Holyoke writes.
6 deer having a meeting in this trail camera classic
What they’re up to is anybody’s guess.
In other Maine news …
Maine potato farmers celebrate as Mexico lifts its ban on fresh US spuds
Body found in Owls Head wetlands
22-year-old faces arson charges for setting man on fire in Levant
Owner of alleged Union Street drug house agrees to be held without bail
Small, domestic cruise ships are set to return to Maine in May
Maine rolls out additional unemployment benefits for ‘mixed earners’