Another four Mainers died and 254 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 782. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The Lewiston-Auburn area ranks third in the country for the highest daily average of new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. Lewiston-Auburn has an average of 71 new cases per 100,000 residents per day, according to The New York Times.





Twenty-seven prisoners and three staff members have tested positive for the virus at Two Bridges Regional Jail as of Wednesday, according to a Maine CDC spokesperson. The jail serves Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties.

The limitations aren’t common nationwide, but they are one way local governments can try to counteract the growing infiltration of national politics into local debates.

James Tager, 61, will be only the second permanent superintendent of Bangor schools in the last 13 years.

More than a year ago, a teenager’s life was changed when a young man unloading a pistol early one morning at a Waldo home accidentally shot her in the jaw.

Tucker Carlson likened CMP’s project to a “corrupt green energy scam” that could “destroy the last large standing forest east of the Mississippi.”

Former state trooper Justin “Jay” Cooley pleaded guilty to domestic violence assault on Wednesday for hitting his ex-wife, resolving a criminal case that drew scrutiny over how the Maine State Police initially responded to her complaints of abuse.

Cynthia Cole Teer, who owns and operates Machias Animal Hospital, is charged with unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine.

Kate Devonshire will work for an initial 12-month probationary period and will get job performance reviews from the council after three months and again after six months. Her annual salary is $56,000.

Two years ago, Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe was the only full-time officer that the town had.

Revenues at Maine’s second-largest public company are climbing back toward pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and a single column can’t hope to illustrate how much fun I’ve had along the way,” John Holyoke writes.

What they’re up to is anybody’s guess.

