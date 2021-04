The Lewiston-Auburn area ranks third in the country for the highest daily average of new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

Lewiston-Auburn has an average of 71 new cases per 100,000 residents per day, according to The New York Times.

There have been 1,077 new cases in Lewiston-Auburn in the past 14 days, according to the newspaper.

Only Muskegon and Flint, both cities in Michigan, have a higher daily average.