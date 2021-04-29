The woman accused of distributing drugs from her Union Street home agreed Thursday to be held without bail until her case is resolved.

Brenda Shaboski, 65, of Bangor is charged with maintaining a drug-involved premises and distribution of fentanyl in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Shaboski was arrested on April 21 when the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency raided her home at 1702 Union St. She made her first court appearance remotely on Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Nivison from the Somerset County Jail in East Madison.

She waived her right to a detention hearing Thursday before Nivison.

Shaboski allegedly sold drugs to support her own crack cocaine habit, estimated to cost her up to $70,000 in 2020, and allowed customers “to flop” there, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Bangor.

Two men found in a bedroom at Shaboski’s home were arrested the same day she was. Cesar Crespo, 23, and Sergio Figueroa, 25, are charged with distribution of fentanyl and cocaine. Their addresses are listed as unknown in one set of court documents but in the complaint against them, their drivers licenses listed separate addresses in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Crespo was released Thursday on $5,000 unsecured bail with conditions that include undergoing treatment for substance use disorder. Figueroa also agreed Thursday to be held without bail until his case is resolved.

A cooperating witness allegedly told investigators that they would give money to Shaboski and she would take it into the bedroom and return with the drugs.

The house has been the scene of violence twice since June 2019.

On Dec. 10, 2020, Bangor police responded to the home for a report of an unresponsive male, Syies Adams, 28, of Brooklyn, New York. His death was ruled a homicide. Police have not yet made an arrest.

A year-and-a-half earlier, on June 18, 2019, Albe Lagasse, 53, of Bangor pulled out a gun and shot another man during an argument over a woman. The other man shot Lagasse in return. Neither was killed.

Lagasse pleaded guilty last year to elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime, and tampering with a witness, a Class C crime. He was sentenced in September to 18 years in prison with all but seven years suspended, to be followed by four years of probation.

Shaboski has not been charged in connection with either incident.

If convicted, Shaboski faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count and fines of up to $500,000 on the maintaining a drug-involved premises charge and up to $1 million on the drug distribution charge.

Her co-defendants face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million if convicted.