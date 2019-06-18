Bangor
June 18, 2019
Bangor

Shooting reported on outer Union St. in Bangor injures 2

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN
An officer interviews a woman at 1702 Union St. in Bangor after police put crime scene tape around a pickup truck in driveway. The house is a few doors down from Sprague's Nursery headed out of Bangor.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

Two people were injured during a reported exchange of gunfire on outer Union Street in Bangor on Tuesday morning, police said.

The nature of their injuries and the circumstances of the shooting were still unclear as of 11:45 a.m., about 10 minutes after Bangor police were called to the portion of Union Street near Sprague’s Nursery and Garden Center following reports of gunfire, according to Sgt. Wade Betters.

“We’re investigating reports that at least two people have been shot,” Betters said at 11:45 a.m.

He and other Bangor officers headed to the outer portion of Union Street just beyond the Bangor International Airport after receiving a call from a shop employee reporting shots fired, the sergeant said.

Two people had “sustained injuries,” Betters said.

At least one person has been transported to the hospital as of 11:45 a.m., Betters said. He didn’t know the status of the second person.

No roads were closed as police investigated the alleged shooting, he said.

 


