The death of a man at a residence on Union Street in Bangor on Thursday is being investigated as a homicide, Bangor Police said Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call Thursday night that reported a man at 1702 Union Street was unconscious. Paramedics from the Bangor Fire Department determined that the man had died.

The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday conducted a post-mortem examination on the man, ultimately determining that the manner of death is homicide. The victim’s name is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin, police said.





Evidence technicians will be working at the crime scene on Saturday. Detectives from the Bangor Police Criminal Investigation Division will continue to conduct interviews over the weekend, in conjunction with the Maine State Attorney General’s Office.

Because the investigation is ongoing, police said, no further information is being released.

There was a shooting at that address about 18 months ago, according to the Bangor Daily News archives. In that incident, Albe Lagasse, 53, of Bangor pulled out a gun and shot another man during an argument over a woman on June 18, 2019. The other man then shot Lagasse in return.

Neither was killed. Lagasse pleaded guilty earlier this year to elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime, and tampering with a witness, a Class C crime. He was sentenced in September to 18 years in prison with all but seven years suspended, to be followed by four years of probation.