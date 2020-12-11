Bangor police have released few details about the death of a man found unresponsive Thursday night at a house on Union Street.

Officers were called about 8:30 p.m. to 1702 Union St. for a report of a possible unconscious man at the home, Bangor police spokesperson Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu said Friday morning. Officers found an injured man there and firefighters determined that he was deceased.

Beaulieu did not identify the man. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta to determine the cause of death.





“As of this time, this appears to be an isolated incident,” Beaulieu said.