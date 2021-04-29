This story will be updated.

Another four Mainers have died as health officials on Thursday reported 254 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,992. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 5,317 on Wednesday.

A man and three women in their 70s, 60s, 40s and 20s have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 782. Three were from Androscoggin County and one from Kennebec County.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 60,945, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 60,691 on Wednesday.

Of those, 45,449 have been confirmed positive, while 15,496 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 1.90 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 455.36.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 306.1, down from 327 a day ago, down from 422.4 a week ago and up from 200.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,840 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 13.75 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (7,110), Aroostook (1,664), Cumberland (16,052), Franklin (1,215), Hancock (1,224), Kennebec (5,606), Knox (972), Lincoln (857), Oxford (3,207), Penobscot (5,359), Piscataquis (442), Sagadahoc (1,260), Somerset (1,860), Waldo (832), Washington (830) and York (12,450) counties. Information about where an additional five cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 5,744 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 626,670 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 501,726 have received a final dose.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,230,617 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 574,330 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.