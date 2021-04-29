This story will be updated.

Opponents of the Central Maine Power corridor have found a major supporter in their fight against the $1 billion project in controversial Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

The conservative TV news host, who has been in hot water recently over his suggestion that having children wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is “child abuse” and encouarged viewers to confront people wearing them in public, featured No CMP Corridor leader Tom Saviello and others opposed to the project in an online original short segment to talk about the project. Carlson owns a home in Bryant Pond.

The video is an escalation in the rhetorical war between CMP and corridor opponents, a long-standing fight that has been given renewed life with another ballot question aimed at the project heading for the 2021 ballot. The fight has largely played out in TV and social media ads over the project’s benefits and drawbacks.

The episode was released on the Fox Nation streaming service on Thursday. In a preview, Carlson likened CMP’s project to a “corrupt green energy scam” that could “destroy the last large standing forest east of the Mississippi.” While most of the 145-mile line will run along an existing utility corridor in western Maine, 54 new miles will have to be cleared.

It touches on many anti-CMP opponents’ talking points, including assertions that the project only benefits the foreign-owned companies involved in the project. CMP is owned by Avangrid, which in turn is owned by Spanish company Iberdrola. CMP’s partner in the project is province-owned Hydro-Quebec. It is in response to bid from Massachusetts to help the state reach its clean-energy goals within the next few years.

The controversial project and attempts to stop it have been the subject of numerous court battles. Energy companies spent $7 million in early 2021 advertising around a second referendum looking to stymie the project through the Legislature. The prior referendum effort saw over $19 million in spending even though it was struck from the 2020 ballot.

Outside the political realm, opponents are running out of avenues. The project has received needed federal and state permits to begin construction, although some of those are currently the subject of court proceedings. The most promising result for opponents came last month, when a judge ruled the state must determine whether the project will alter state land it crosses.