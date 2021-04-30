Some of our most popular trail camera photos have come to us from Michigan, where Pete Lahr has introduced us to some pretty interesting deer.

One did a handspring (or something like that). Another looked ready to do karate. And today, we know why: These deer have been holding clandestine meetings, during which they discuss their next gymnastics act.

At least that’s what it looks like.





Today’s offering shows six deer meeting in a clearing. Of that, I’m sure. What they’re up to is anybody’s guess.

Lahr said the photos all came during a time when the use of a particular deer attractant — Buck Jam — was legal in Michigan.

And the product apparently works pretty well, as the deer loved it, and posed for a bunch of photos.

Before you get any smart ideas heading into deer season, I feel obliged to remind you: The use of that kind of attractant is not allowed during deer season here in Maine. Don’t even think about it.

The official rule, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife: “Baiting deer by placing salt, grain, fruit, nuts or other foods or bait known to be attractive to deer or hunting from an observation stand or blind overlooking such bait, is prohibited from June 1 to Dec. 15.”

