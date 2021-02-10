For years, I thought the animals that lived out in the forest were pretty ordinary critters, doing pretty ordinary things. You know, walking around, looking for food, eating that food, and hanging around with the other members of their social groups.

Since we began sharing your trail cam photos and videos in October, I’ve learned that I had it all wrong.

Man, did I have it wrong.





Since then, I’ve learned that owls sometimes divebomb unsuspecting skunks, bears love to scratch their backs on trees, and animals of different species sometimes gather for clandestine meetings.

And today, I’ve learned that some of those animals are gymnasts. Yes, gymnasts.

Now, don’t get me wrong: I already knew that many animals have great physical gifts. Some are strong. Others are fast. Still others can jump high or far.

Now, I know that there’s at least one deer out there that is quite adept at doing handstands.

OK, OK. I know. Deer don’t have hands, so the photo that Pete Lahr sent in from Eaton County, Michigan, isn’t really a handstand. But if you’d read “Deer does front-leg-stand” in the headline, would you have gotten this far? Of course not.

And besides, Lahr himself called it a handstand. And it’s his photo.

Lahr sent in a few other photos, including one we’ll share later, which features “deer doing karate.”

(His description. Not mine).

Alas, you’ll have to wait for the karate-chopping deer photo. Until then, keep sending in your own trail cam photos and videos. And keep checking back for more trail cam-related events that we’re sure you’ll love.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.