Sometimes, a photo is worth a thousand words, just like we’ve always been told. And other times — like today — a photo can leave the viewer wondering exactly what words should be used to describe it.

Today’s trail camera photo shows a big black bear standing up, staring up into a tree. The explanations are endless, but I’d like to hear your thoughts. Feel free to offer up a fitting caption — serious or whimsical — in the comments section, or via email.

The photo comes from Bud Utecht, a game camera buff we’ve featured several times in the past few months.





In fact, earlier this week Bangor Daily News readers were reintroduced to Utecht’s stunning trail camera photos during our well-attended “Trail Cam Magic” virtual seminar. If you missed the event, you can watch the video here.

And be sure to check back on Sunday, as we’ll feature a Utecht video you’re sure to love. A hint: If you speak fluent Maine moose, you may understand exactly what you’ll be hearing.

Now, back to that determined-looking bear. What is it doing? I suppose it could be a mother bear looking up at her frightened cubs, which scaled the tree in alarm. Or maybe there’s a beehive up there — picture Winnie the Pooh — and the bear wants to get its paws on some of that sweet honey.

Who knows? (Other than Utecht, of course. I’m betting he has a very good idea what’s going on, and that’s probably why he put the camera where he did).

Let me know what you think. Send along your best caption. I’ll thank you in advance, and your fellow readers will surely enjoy reading what you have to say.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.