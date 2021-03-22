Among all of the pitches and descriptions of trail camera photos we’ve received since we began this feature, Pete Lahr’s might be the most succinct and intriguing of the bunch.

“I have this weird doe doing a handstand and other deer pictures doing karate,” Lahr wrote.

Hard to top that kind of description. Luckily, the photos lived up to expectations, and the shot of the handstanding deer was a hit with readers.





Today, we’re sharing two of Lahr’s karate deer shots, which we’re sure you’ll love.

A deer rises up onto its hind legs while trying to assert dominance in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Pete Lahr

Nathan Bieber, the state deer biologist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, has explained that does sometimes joust like this in order to establish a pecking order. In this case, it appears that this deer has no peer — nobody else seems willing to accept the challenge that’s being issued.

Lahr explained that there’s a good reason all of these deer are in the same place.

“These were [taken] back when you could feed deer in Michigan [Eaton County],” he said. “I just put down Buck Jam to get the deer to stop long enough along the trail to get them all in view.”

Thanks for the great shots, Pete. Keep ’em coming!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.