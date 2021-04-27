Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to mid-60s from north to south, with a mostly cloudy skies in the north and sunshine to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 229 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It marks the first time that the cumulative number of coronavirus cases recorded since the pandemic began breached 60,000. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 772. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Several April games involving the softball teams at Brewer High School and Bangor High School have been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test.





Some county jails are making alternative arrangements to get COVID-19 vaccines for inmates because of the slow pace of deliveries from the Maine Department of Corrections.

An employee works in the coronavirus unit at the Durgin Pines nursing home in Kittery in November 2020, when the nursing home was experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. Outbreaks at long-term care facilities are rising again in April after two months of declines. Credit: Courtesy of Jabbar Fazeli

This month there have been 12 outbreaks that have infected more than 90 residents and staff members.

Trevor Kenkel, founder and president of Springworks Farm in Lisbon, in one of the greenhouses where lettuce grows on foam floats above water fertilized with tilipia waste. Credit: Lori Valigra / BDN

Springworks Farm wants to be a local organic alternative to lettuce and other greens trucked from California and Arizona.

This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. Credit: Matt Rourke / AP

Maine will continue to have two congressional seats and four votes in the electoral college after the state’s population grew by 2.6 percent over the past decade, the federal government announced Monday.

ALSO: Here’s a look at the 13 states that will gain or lose political power — and federal money — through the apportionment process because of changes in population over the past decade.

PLUS: The U.S. saw its slowest population growth since the Great Depression and the second slowest since census taking began.

In this July 27, 2012, file photo, wild blueberries await harvesting in Warren.

The Down East barrens are reacting to climate change faster than the state as a whole, and will require unique management strategies to ensure the long-term health of wild blueberry crops.

Rayshaun Moore makes his initial appearance in Bangor court in February 2020. He is accused of killing Demetrius Snow on Feb. 1, 2020, in the parking lot of a Bangor nightclub.

Defense attorney Hunter Tzovarras told jurors that another man, not Rayshaun Moore, killed Demetrius Snow. After the fight, he said, Moore was upset but was not seeking revenge and took his knife with him for self-defense.

In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Gov. Janet Mills speaks at a news conference at the State House in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The $130 million proposal will improve Maine’s high-speed internet access and restructure its governing agency.

Seth Meyer is the tennis director and head pro at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport. Credit: Courtesy of Erin Meyer

Seth Meyer is one of 10 finalists in Tennis Channel’s “America’s Top Coach Contest.” The winners will be announced the week of May 10.

A buck is caught grunting as it trots across a backyard in Missouri, as captured on this doorbell camera. Credit: Courtesy of Linda Clark

It turns out that plenty of readers have plenty of wildlife lurking right outside their doors.

In other Maine news…

Feds temporarily closing Aroostook border checkpoint

Judge orders Union Street homeowner facing drug charges held without bail until hearing

Motorcyclist reaches 154 mph while leading deputies on chase, cops say

Maine native wins Best Cinematography for ‘Mank’ at Academy Awards

Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting that injured 7-year-old Waterville girl

Judge rejects Rockport residents’ request to halt hotel construction

Jared Golden bill would ban spending by corporate PACs

Less ice on Maine lakes could promote harmful algae growth