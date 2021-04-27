Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to mid-60s from north to south, with a mostly cloudy skies in the north and sunshine to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 229 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It marks the first time that the cumulative number of coronavirus cases recorded since the pandemic began breached 60,000. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 772. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Several April games involving the softball teams at Brewer High School and Bangor High School have been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Some county jails are making alternative arrangements to get COVID-19 vaccines for inmates because of the slow pace of deliveries from the Maine Department of Corrections.
COVID-19 outbreaks are spiking again at Maine nursing homes
This month there have been 12 outbreaks that have infected more than 90 residents and staff members.
Maine farm that uses fish poop to grow crops year-round is expanding
Springworks Farm wants to be a local organic alternative to lettuce and other greens trucked from California and Arizona.
Maine keeps 2 US House seats after population grows by 35K in latest census
Maine will continue to have two congressional seats and four votes in the electoral college after the state’s population grew by 2.6 percent over the past decade, the federal government announced Monday.
ALSO: Here’s a look at the 13 states that will gain or lose political power — and federal money — through the apportionment process because of changes in population over the past decade.
PLUS: The U.S. saw its slowest population growth since the Great Depression and the second slowest since census taking began.
Maine’s blueberry barrens are warming faster than the rest of the state, study finds
The Down East barrens are reacting to climate change faster than the state as a whole, and will require unique management strategies to ensure the long-term health of wild blueberry crops.
Defense attorney accuses another man in 2020 stabbing death outside Bangor nightclub
Defense attorney Hunter Tzovarras told jurors that another man, not Rayshaun Moore, killed Demetrius Snow. After the fight, he said, Moore was upset but was not seeking revenge and took his knife with him for self-defense.
Janet Mills unveils plan to use stimulus money to improve broadband
The $130 million proposal will improve Maine’s high-speed internet access and restructure its governing agency.
Midcoast tennis pro with focus on the community a finalist for national award
Seth Meyer is one of 10 finalists in Tennis Channel’s “America’s Top Coach Contest.” The winners will be announced the week of May 10.
Watch and listen as this buck grunts at a doorbell camera
It turns out that plenty of readers have plenty of wildlife lurking right outside their doors.
In other Maine news…
Feds temporarily closing Aroostook border checkpoint
Judge orders Union Street homeowner facing drug charges held without bail until hearing
Motorcyclist reaches 154 mph while leading deputies on chase, cops say
Maine native wins Best Cinematography for ‘Mank’ at Academy Awards
Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting that injured 7-year-old Waterville girl
Judge rejects Rockport residents’ request to halt hotel construction
Jared Golden bill would ban spending by corporate PACs