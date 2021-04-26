A Lewiston man has been arrested after allegedly driving 154 mph and leading deputies on a high-speed chase on Saturday.

Devin Jeselskis was charged with eluding, driving to endanger, criminal speeding, operating without a license, operating after suspension and several traffic citations, according to the Maine State Police.

Jeselskis is accused of being part of a group of motorcyclists who had been driving aggressively before they were stopped by Trooper Tyler Nadeau. Only one motorcyclist stopped, while the other two continued toward Leeds.

According to Nadeau, one motorcycle returned to the scene of the traffic stop and did not have a registration plate. Nadeau attempted to stop the motorcyclist, but he sped away.

Nadeau followed the motorcycle for several minutes, but stopped his pursuit when the motorcyclist reached dangerously high speeds. The driver allegedly reached 154 mph when the trooper halted his pursuit.

The motorcyclist was located in Leeds several minutes later where he continued to speed onto Route 202, toward Lewiston.

The motorcycle was pursued by deputies in Greene, who alleged the driver reached 135 mph. Deputies halted their chase due to its high speed.

Nadeau identified the driver as Jeselskis, who was located a few hours later at a residence in Auburn. Cops pursued him on foot for a short distance before taking him into custody.