Members of Congress from Maine and California have submitted a proposal to ban spending by corporate political action committees.

Democratic Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Josh Harder of California said the PACs have too much influence on electoral politics. Maine Citizens for Clean Elections found that corporate PACs have spent more than $90 million on Maine elections alone since 2008, Golden said.

The representatives said corporate PACs gave more than $400 million to federal campaigns during the 2020 election system. They said that was the most of any type of political action committee.

Golden said the ban is necessary because “government should be responsive to the people, not corporate special interests.”