Several April games involving the softball teams at Brewer High School and Bangor High School have been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The Witches and Rams are in a state-mandated 10-day quarantine after a member of the Brewer squad tested positive last week. Bangor beat Brewer 6-1 in their mutual season opener on April 20.

“We had an individual associated with the Brewer varsity softball roster test positive last Wednesday,” Brewer schools athletic administrator Dave Utterback said. “Our team members have been placed in quarantine through Friday.”





Bangor can come out of quarantine on Friday if everyone remains healthy, since its 10-day timetable for quarantine began on April 20, according to Rams head coach Don Stanhope.

Utterback said Brewer will return to practice on Saturday if no other cases emerge.

Stanhope said such exposures are out of their control, so the key is to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

“That’s the way things are these days. Many teams are going to be affected,” Stanhope said of the spring season, adding that all involved remain thankful for the opportunity to play after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Utterback said that members of the programs who have been fully vaccinated are exempt from the restrictions, as per the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

He said the CDC requires teams that come into contact with another team that later discovers it had an infected team member to quarantine for 10 days, even though it is an outdoor activity for which all participants are required to wear face coverings.

Members of the Brewer and Bangor teams have transitioned to remote learning mode and will be working out on their own or with members of their own households. They have workout regimens in place for such instances.

The teams also are able to have virtual meetings until they are able to resume full practices. Athletes and coaches also can communicate by phone or social media.

Stanhope said he has given players the green light to devise workouts for their teammates.

Utterback said equipment has been distributed to players, especially pitchers, so they can get in some softball activities with household family members.

Stanhope said Bangor will have to reschedule three games that it will miss during the quarantine period, while Brewer will have to account for four scheduled games.

Bangor must make up games against Messalonskee of Oakland, Hampden Academy and Oxford Hills of South Paris. Brewer must reschedule contests against Hampden Academy, Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor, Camden Hills of Rockland and Oceanside of Rockland.

Utterback said the first rescheduled game will be Monday, May 3, against Mount Desert Island. The Camden Hills game is slated for May 6 and the Hampden game will become part of a May 26 doubleheader. The Oceanside game has not yet been rescheduled.

Bangor’s first game after quarantine will be Saturday at Skowhegan.