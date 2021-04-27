Over the past several months, we’ve shared plenty of terrific photos and videos captured on trail cameras. An interesting phenomenon: Among those submissions: More than a few that came off their doorbell cams.

It turns out that plenty of readers have plenty of wildlife lurking right outside their doors. That’s certainly true for Linda Clark, who sent in several videos from her Ring doorbell cam in Missouri.

Among them is today’s offering, which shows a nice buck trotting across her lawn. The highlight: Near the end of the video, the buck turns its head and utters a short grunt.





Deer hunters are likely familiar with the noise — many hunters carry a call that they use to simulate a grunt, in hopes of convincing a territorial buck to come closer and accept the verbal challenge.

Clark’s video illustrates another cool part of this trail cam series: If the camera is set to video mode, like her doorbell cam is, you sometimes end up with unexpected audio as well as stunning video.

Keep those photos and videos coming!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted. If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com.