This story will be updated.

Another 229 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 5,749. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 5,816 on Sunday.

That marks the first time that the cumulative number of coronavirus cases recorded since the pandemic began breached 60,000.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 772.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 60,005, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 59,776 on Sunday.

Of those, 44,831 have been confirmed positive, while 15,174 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Monday was 1.71 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 448.33.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 360, down from 363.4 a day ago, down from 474.7 a week ago and up from 196.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,820 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Monday was 13.60 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (6,945), Aroostook (1,630), Cumberland (15,876), Franklin (1,196), Hancock (1,222), Kennebec (5,490), Knox (955), Lincoln (821), Oxford (3,152), Penobscot (5,273), Piscataquis (434), Sagadahoc (1,228), Somerset (1,821), Waldo (819), Washington (825) and York (12,315) counties. Information about where an additional three cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 1,685 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Monday, 607,985 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 477,870 have received a final dose.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,077,477 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 572,200 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.