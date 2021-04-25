This story will be updated.

Health officials on Sunday reported 164 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The statewide death toll stands at 772.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 59,776, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 59,612 on Saturday.

Of those, 44,657 have been confirmed positive, while 15,119 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,811 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (6,891), Aroostook (1,619), Cumberland (15,837), Franklin (1,195), Hancock (1,221), Kennebec (5,467), Knox (948), Lincoln (808), Oxford (3,128), Penobscot (5,247), Piscataquis (434), Sagadahoc (1,224), Somerset (1,812), Waldo (815), Washington (824) and York (12,283) counties. Information about where three additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,045,569 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 571,922 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.