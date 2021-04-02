Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s, with cloudy skies in the north and mostly sunny skies to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 283 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Thursday marked the highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases Maine has seen since Feb. 4, when 301 were reported. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 743. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The pandemic continues to complicate the jobs picture in the state and around the country, with jobless claims ticking up in Maine last week.
All Mainers 16 and older will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday
The decision to make younger Mainers eligible for the vaccine sooner comes as the virus has shown little sign of slowing in Maine despite the accelerated vaccination rollout, and as appointments have been slower to fill as supply has grown.
PLUS: Maine will still get its full scheduled shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week after a batch failed a quality check at a Baltimore factory.
A hit-and-run driver left him for dead. Now his friends and community are rallying behind him.
Just over a month ago, Jason Blake was left lying critically injured in the middle of Oak Hill Road. Now he is at the beginning of a long recovery.
Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan would send Maine scrambling to replace old lead water pipes
“We want to make sure that when somebody turns on their water tap they do not have lead.”
After years of scrapped plans, Rockland has ‘cautious optimism’ that Amtrak will return
The extension could bring an economic boon for the city, but similar plans have fallen through in the past.
Maine’s highest court upholds murder conviction and sentence of Marissa Kennedy’s mother
Sharon Kennedy is serving a 48-year prison term for her role in the 2018 beating death of her 10-year-old daughter Marissa in Stockton Springs.
Aerospace company plans to launch next generation of rocket in Limestone this summer
The Stardust 2.0, an improved iteration of the first rocket but with the same amount of power, would be launched from the Loring Commerce Centre in Limestone — where the 1.0 made history — at the end of the summer.
New 95-acre preserve offers a long, hilly hike in Phippsburg
The McKay Farm Preserve offers a 2.1-mile loop hike that navigates hills, ravines, ledges, fields and an old town road. It’s connected to the trail system of the neighboring Cooley Center Pond Preserve, which extends the loop hike to 4.8 miles.
Wildlife will visit, even near our largest cities
This bobcat stopped to survey a Seattle suburb, where they are frequent visitors.
Barn cats are the homesteading partners you didn’t know you need
While barn cats don’t long for a human companion, they can still lend a helping paw — or claws — to homesteaders with rodent problems.
This Presque Isle semipro baseball star played in the 1936 Berlin Olympics
Billy Shaw had a reputation as a dangerous and timely hitter.
In other Maine news …
Sabra recalls hummus over potential salmonella exposure
Man accused of robbing 4 banks since 2006 pleads not guilty to robbing Bangor bank
Woman flips her Jeep in Auburn Walmart parking lot
Video exonerates Portland activist accused of brandishing gun during protest against police violence
Janet Mills asks for federal action on ‘forever chemicals’