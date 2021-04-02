A few years back, my wife and I drove down the Pacific Coast Highway from San Francisco to San Diego — a life-list trip for both of us — and we stopped for the night in Monterrey.

While sipping a beer at the hotel bar, the bartender asked where we were from and promptly redefined my home state for me.

“Oh, I’ve been to Maine once,” the bartender said. “I loved it. It’s so green!”





I never thought of Maine as tremendously green, but since then, I’ve tried to pay closer attention and appreciate the truth that she shared that day.

It didn’t take long to see what she was talking about: The California coast is stunningly beautiful, but there’s not much green to be seen.

Another thing I may have taken for granted is just how close to nature we often are here in the Pine Tree State. Most of Maine is forested, and many of us can walk out our front doors and vanish into nearby woods. Animals, whether we choose to focus on it or not, are often our neighbors.

In compiling this trail camera series, we’ve learned that even in some of the nation’s biggest cities, there’s plenty of wildlife to be seen. That, I figure, is a very good thing.

Today’s submission — a healthy-looking bobcat that has stepped onto a rock to survey its surroundings — is one such example.

“I live in Bellevue, Washington, which is a close suburb of Seattle,” the photographer, Mike Collins, said. “My backyard property borders a county park. Bobcats come by about once a week in the late evening. It is my backyard but their front yard. The photo is of a bobcat that was kind enough to pose for me.”

Living in a place where my backyard is the front yard for plenty of critters, I can relate to that sentiment. Thanks for the photo, Mike!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.