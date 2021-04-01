Sabra is recalling its Classic Hummus because of potential salmonella contamination.

The recalled hummus has a best-buy date of April 26, 2021, and was produced between 6 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 10, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The voluntary recall is limited to 10 ounce Classic Hummus. No other Sabra hummus varieties are affected, the FDA said.





The potentially contaminated hummus was distributed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Eating salmonella-contaminated food can cause diarrhea, cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours of exposure. Most people recover without treatment, but infection can sometimes cause severe cases that require hospitalization, according to the FDA.