The Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday upheld the conviction and sentence of Sharon Kennedy, the mother serving a 48-year prison term for her role in the 2018 beating death of her 10-year-old daughter.

Lawyers for Kennedy, formerly Carrillo, 36, argued in their appeal to Maine’s highest court that Superior Court Justice Robert Murray should have considered Kennedy a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her former husband, Julio Carrillo, and given more weight to how Kennedy’s low IQ and intellectual disability affected her behavior and allowed for manipulation by her husband.

The high court rejected Kennedy’s arguments in a 4-1 opinion.

The intense abuse Marissa Kennedy suffered, which came to light after her death, shook people around Maine and beyond and focused intense scrutiny on the state’s child welfare system. It spurred a series of state investigations into the system as well as efforts to overhaul it.

Chris MacLean of Camden, who represented Kennedy at her trial in 2019, said that Murray should have suppressed Kennedy’s confession to police as involuntary, instructed the jury that she may have been under duress when she participated in the abuse of the girl and that as a victim of domestic violence she could not have acted as an accomplice.

Under Maine law, the definition of duress does not include being a victim of domestic violence.

Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin told the justices during remote oral arguments in November that Murray handled the case properly.

A majority of justices — Ellen Gorman, Thomas Humphrey, Andrew Horton and Catherine Connors — rejected those arguments after hearing oral arguments remotely in November. Justice Andrew Mead did not participate in the case.

Justice Joseph Jabar dissented, saying that Murray should have declared a mistrial because testimony about Kennedy’s alleged confession to Shawa Gatto was prejudicial. Gatto, 46, was sentenced to 50 years for the murder of 4-year-old Kendall Chick in Wiscasset in December 2017, just months before Marissa Kennedy’s killing.

The information about the alleged confession came during an exchange between a prosecutor and Dr. Sarah Miller, head of the Maine Forensic Service, the last witness to testify before closing arguments. She listened to an interview with Gatto in which the alleged confession was discussed. Gatto did not testify.

“The issue before us is whether Carrillo received a fair trial, not whether she is guilty of the crime,” Jabar said. “Given the exceptionally prejudicial nature and timing of the testimony, I believe that Carrillo did not receive a fair trial.”