A Lisbon Falls woman escaped injury on Wednesday afternoon when her Jeep flipped in the Auburn Walmart parking lot.

The Sun Journal reported that Crystal Lawrence, 55, was turning left into a parking aisle when her 2019 Jeep Compass hit a yellow concrete post, “rode up” it and flipped over.

Neither Lawrence nor her passenger was hurt.

The Jeep flipped over near the Walmart’s front entrance, the newspaper reported.