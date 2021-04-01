An Old Town man accused of robbing four banks between 2006 and 2020 pleaded not guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to the latest charges of bank robbery and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Donald Turner, 49, is accused of robbing the Hogan Road branch of Bangor Savings Bank in September 2020.

That was allegedly Turner’s fourth bank robbery since 2006, and the first that didn’t take place in the month of March, according to court documents.





Turner was convicted of robbing the Gorham Saving Bank in Portland on March 18, 2006, and a TD Banknorth branch in South Portland two days later. He was sentenced to five years in federal prison, three years of supervised release and was ordered to repay $5,859 to the banks.

In 2011, he was convicted of robbing Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway in Bangor on March 5 while on supervised release for the first two robberies. He was sentenced to six years in prison to be served after he completed two years for violating his supervised release on the 2006 charges.

Turner also was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $3,263 in restitution to the bank.

Information about when Turner was last released from prison was not available Thursday.

He allegedly walked into the bank near the Bangor Mall about 2:25 p.m. on Sept. 10 and made a threat before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Bangor police, who investigated the robbery.

Turner was arrested on First Street in Bangor less than four hours later, and was in possession of a handgun. He has been held without bail since then.

If convicted, Turner faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison for being an armed career criminal due to his record. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of bank robbery.

In addition, he could be fined up to $250,000 on each count if convicted. It’s likely that Turner’s supervised release on the 2011 bank robbery will be revoked and he’ll be returned to prison for up to two years.