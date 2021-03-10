Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to high 40s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 17 Mainers have died and 133 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The deaths were reported after a review of death certificates. The death toll statewide stands at 723. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine’s overall case rate remains lower than most U.S. states, as it has been throughout the pandemic. But it has held steady in recent weeks even as the infection rate has continued to decline nationally.





Pavel Dokukin of Augusta and Jennifer Crowley of Hampden are part of the group protesting government mandates, mask wearing and shut downs in Belfast on Sunday afternoons. “Masks and shutdown didn’t work,” Dokukin said. “If you want to wear a mask and stay home, do it. You have no right to force me to take care of your health. Your health is your responsibility.”

Months after complaints began to come in to Belfast officials about a group of anti-mask protesters and a loud megaphone they often use, councilors want to expand a noise ordinance to include bullhorns while making it easier to enforce across the city.

A Jay man was killed after an hourslong standoff and hostage situation on Knapp Street in Livermore Falls. Credit: CBS 13

Donald White, 44, of Jay allegedly forced his way inside a Knapp Street home about 5:30 a.m. Monday, and engaged police in a prolonged standoff.

Clare Mundell is pictured at the Bangor Daily News office on Sept. 22.

Clare Mundell was paid $50 per hour while her male colleagues made $90 and $95 per hour.

In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Cod Cove Inn owners Ted and Jill Hugger show a draft of a compliance form that inn owners may be required to have out-of-state guests sign before being allowed to check in at their inn in Edgecomb.

That comes just in time for the crucial tourism season.

In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, Craig Hickman delivers the keynote speech at the Dr. Martin Luther King Breakfast Celebration in Orono.

The Democrat won 60.7 percent of the vote in a blowout victory over Republican Will Guerrette of Pittston.

In this Jan. 31, 2019, file photo, a homeless man sitting outside a coffee shop accepts cash from a customer on a bitter cold morning in Portland.

The draft set of licensing requirements would add density restrictions, performance standards and mandate that shelters share more case management information with police.

Main Street in Downtown Rockland. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

Median home prices in Knox County are about $30,000 more than the average homebuyer can easily afford. In Rockland alone, 52 percent of residents can’t afford the median home price.

A Canada Lynx is pictured on a side road off the Telos Road, about 2 miles north of the Telos checkpoint in the North Maine Woods. Credit: Bob Duchesne / BDN

This lynx climbed up to a safe spot where it could take a sunny cat nap on a 10-degree day.

