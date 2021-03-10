Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to high 40s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest of the coronavirus in Maine
Another 17 Mainers have died and 133 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The deaths were reported after a review of death certificates. The death toll statewide stands at 723. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine’s overall case rate remains lower than most U.S. states, as it has been throughout the pandemic. But it has held steady in recent weeks even as the infection rate has continued to decline nationally.
Belfast officials want to limit the use of megaphones in wake of anti-mask protests
Months after complaints began to come in to Belfast officials about a group of anti-mask protesters and a loud megaphone they often use, councilors want to expand a noise ordinance to include bullhorns while making it easier to enforce across the city.
Man accused of taking hostages in Livermore Falls killed by police
Donald White, 44, of Jay allegedly forced his way inside a Knapp Street home about 5:30 a.m. Monday, and engaged police in a prolonged standoff.
Northern Light admits female psychologists were paid less than male counterparts
Clare Mundell was paid $50 per hour while her male colleagues made $90 and $95 per hour.
Maine hotels see reservation bump after Janet Mills relaxes virus restrictions
That comes just in time for the crucial tourism season.
Craig Hickman easily holds Augusta-area Maine Senate seat for Democrats
The Democrat won 60.7 percent of the vote in a blowout victory over Republican Will Guerrette of Pittston.
Portland’s push to tighten homeless shelter rules called ‘discriminatory’
The draft set of licensing requirements would add density restrictions, performance standards and mandate that shelters share more case management information with police.
Rockland eases zoning restrictions in bid to alleviate housing crunch
Median home prices in Knox County are about $30,000 more than the average homebuyer can easily afford. In Rockland alone, 52 percent of residents can’t afford the median home price.
Watch this Canada lynx sun itself in a cozy tree
This lynx climbed up to a safe spot where it could take a sunny cat nap on a 10-degree day.
In other Maine news …
Lincoln man who raped 14-year-old relative will serve 12 years behind bars
Gifford’s in Bangor will reopen next week, with the possibility of a drive-through
Portland International Jetport adds more nonstop flights to Tampa
Body found in car parked outside Newport business